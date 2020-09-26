ShopBack and RedDoorz investigating data breaches

CASHBACK company ShopBack and budget hospitality firm RedDoorz are investigating breaches of their IT systems that might have compromised their customers' personal data.

In an email to its users on Friday evening, ShopBack said it became aware a few days ago of an incident involving unauthorised access to its systems. A spokesperson told The Business Times that the company is confirming exactly what data has been compromised, and will give an update when it has further information.

In that customer email, ShopBack said the unauthorised access was removed as soon as it became aware of the issue. Cybersecurity specialists have already been engaged to assess the extent of the incident and enhance its security measures.

ShopBack said that passwords are encrypted and credit card information is safe, but it advised users to change their passwords as an added precautionary measure.

Singapore's Personal Data Protection Commission has been notified of the incident and investigations are ongoing, The Straits Times reported on Saturday.

Get the latest on startups

and business news Terms & conditions Sign up

Earlier this week, RedDoorz became aware of a breach of one of its IT databases. A spokesperson said that, to the best of the company's knowledge, no sensitive data pertaining to financial information, such as customer credit cards or passwords, has been compromised.

The company is conducting a thorough review of all its IT systems and protection, and will keep the public posted on its findings, it said.

It was not immediately clear how many customers were affected by the breaches at both companies.

Data protection and cybersecurity practices have been in the spotlight recently as tech firms process increasingly large amounts of consumer data.

Earlier this month, Singapore's privacy watchdog disclosed that it had fined ride-hailing firm Grab S$10,000 after it exposed data belonging to more than 21,500 drivers and passengers last year. Razer, a gaming hardware maker, was discovered by an external cybersecurity specialist in August to have compromised the safety of the data of about 100,000 customers.