You are here

Home > Garage

ShopBack secures US$45m in funding round co-led by Rakuten

Wed, Apr 10, 2019 - 10:17 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

HOMEGROWN cashback platform ShopBack has raised US$45 million in its latest funding round, with new investors including co-leads Rakuten Capital and EV Growth, as well as EDBI, the investment arm of Singapore's Economic Development Board.

Willson Cuaca, managing partner of EV Growth, and Amit Patel, CEO of Ebates Inc, which is a Rakuten company, will join ShopBack's board of directors. Rakuten Capital is the investment arm of the Japanese e-commerce giant.

The latest capital injection brings the startup's total funding to US$83 million.

ShopBack, which is also backed by SoftBank Ventures Asia, said its new round of funding will be used to simplify shopping experiences, expand data capabilities to fuel personalisation and business insights, as well as accelerate growth in key markets. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The company remains focused on building rewards and discovery features to enhance both online and offline shopping experiences for consumers across the Asia Pacific," ShopBack said in a press statement on Wednesday. 

Besides rewarding users with cashback for making online purchases, ShopBack has also created features to improve users' buying experiences. For instance, its latest product, ShopBack GO, launched in partnership with Visa and Mastercard, enables users to dine out and get paid, the company said. 

ShopBack said it saw a 250 per cent year-on-year growth in orders and sales in 2018.

The company facilitated over 2.5 million monthly transactions for more than 7 million users across seven Asia Pacific countries,and delivered close to US$1 billion sales for over 2,000 merchant partners in both the online and offline spaces, it said.

In the same year, ShopBack entered Australia, its first market outside Asia. It also opened research and development hubs in Vietnam and Taiwan, driving a threefold increase in its engineering, data, and product management talent pool.

Garage

Goldman Sachs-backed AirTrunk raises S$450m to build Singapore data centre

Travel booking startup Klook bags US$225m in Series D+ funds

Travel booking startup Klook bags US$225m in Series D+ funds

SoftBank backs startup pioneering hyper-accurate weather reports

SoftBank-backed Grab targets US$2b more in funding this year in big business push

Tech’s potential lies downstream for South-east Asia’s small farms

Editor's Choice

Apr 10, 2019
Real Estate

CapLand to build on S$11b ASB deal in Singapore, China, India, Vietnam

lwx_oue_100419_38.jpg
Apr 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

More M&A could be in the offing for S-Reits

lwx_hyfluc_100419_37.jpg
Apr 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux default could signal more trouble ahead for Singapore bond market: S&P

Most Read

1 Ripple aims to make a splash in Asia with expansion of Singapore office
2 String of public agencies lease offices at Funan
3 OUE Commercial Reit, OUE Hospitality Trust to merge; combined assets worth S$6.8b
4 Hyflux default signals more trouble ahead for Singapore bond market: S&P
5 S-Reits tipped for further gains as rate hike fears subside
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

Apr 10, 2019
Real Estate

CapLand to build on S$11b ASB deal in Singapore, China, India, Vietnam

lwx_sgx_100419_5.jpg
Apr 10, 2019
Stocks

Top 5 billion-dollar SGX stocks average 49% return year to date

Apr 10, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Keppel Corp, SPH, BreadTalk, Keppel Infra Trust, Silkroad Nickel

lwx_pmlee_100419_4.jpg
Apr 10, 2019
Government & Economy

1962 Water Agreement is sacrosanct: PM Lee

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening