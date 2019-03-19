You are here

Home > Garage

Singapore AI software solutions provider FireVisor raises close to S$1m in seed funding

Tue, Mar 19, 2019 - 11:00 AM
peckgek@sph.com.sg@PeckGekBT

ARTIFICIAL intelligence (AI) software solutions provider FireVisor has raised seed funding of "close to S$1 million" in an exercise led by the 500 Startups Durians II Fund and Acequia Capital and joined by SGI along with Entrepreneur First.

FireViso is a Singapore startup which has built a machine learning enabled analytics platform that connects to data sources in the manufacturing line, and automatically performs engineering failure analysis in real-time. It was not specified in the statement issued on Tuesday the quantum of the funds raised, except that it was "close to S$1 million".

FireVisor pioneered the concept of cognitive automation in manufacturing, according to the statement. The founders, Surbhi Krishna Singh and Long Hoang, believe that the industry has been focusing for too long on simple "if-else" based automation which provides little improvement potential for today's factories. As an alternative, the startup provides cognitive solutions that are powered with artificial intelligence.

Launched in 2018, the company has a client base in South-east Asia, India and China, including manufacturers such as REC Solar. It has more than 1.3 million parts in its industrial data set and boasts of accuracy above 98.5 per cent when making decisions with manufacturing data. While this saves 45 per cent engineering time, it also "helps manufacturing companies save costs otherwise lost on product failures and quality issues".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

FireVisor chief executive and co-founder Ms Krishna Singh said: "Today, an army of human inspectors are needed to make sure no fault escapes the production line, while process control engineers constantly tweak and monitor machines. The machines, on the other hand, produce an abundance of valuable data, but these vast amounts of data are unused and simply get discarded. FireVisor is on a mission to bring the power of data science to the manufacturing floor, and in the hands of humans with a few clicks."

Said FireVisor's chief technology officer and co-founder Mr Long: “Our secret weapon is our capability in dealing with data. Manufacturing data spread out in different systems have gaps, and contain false information. Our machine learning models work so well because we are able to clean the data, fill in the missing information and then bring them all together in one platform." 

Garage

Singapore's Golden Gate partners Hanwha to invest in South-east Asia startups

Payfazz's solution for Indonesia's unbanked impresses Insignia

Singapore firms eye Dubai as emirate emerges as startup hub

IBM launches new blockchain network for global payments

Customising AI strategies through experiments

EY's startup incubator programme open for applications

Editor's Choice

BT_20190319_CCDUBAI18ECGM_3727831.jpg
Mar 19, 2019
Garage

Singapore firms eye Dubai as emirate emerges as startup hub

lwx_YuuZoo_190319_1.jpg
Mar 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Confusion over whether ex-CEO still has role in Yuuzoo

BT_20190313_CUTEDGE13_3722108.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Garage

GGV Capital's Jenny Lee to speak at forum of Cutting Edge thought leaders

Most Read

1 YuuZoo quits office with unsettled rents; CEO resigns over unpaid salary
2 Confusion over whether or not YuuZoo's S'pore CEO Mohandas continues to hold any role
3 Singapore firms building up capacity outside China as fallback
4 CapitaLand CEO gets S$4.2m pay package for 2018
5 GIC concerned about 'high uncertainty' in global investment environment: CEO
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190319_CCDUBAI18ECGM_3727831.jpg
Mar 19, 2019
Garage

Singapore firms eye Dubai as emirate emerges as startup hub

lwx_CapitaLand_190319_33.jpg
Mar 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand Commercial Trust pursues S$1.5b Duo office tower

Mar 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

SIA to offer S$500m 5-year fixed-rate bonds for institutional, retail investors

Mar 19, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: First Sponsor, Lian Beng, CapitaLand, CDL

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening