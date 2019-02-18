You are here

Home > Garage

Singapore-based startup Bigo Technology eyes expansion, to open regional centres in India, Mid-East and US

Mon, Feb 18, 2019 - 3:14 PM
UPDATED Mon, Feb 18, 2019 - 4:35 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

SINGAPORE-BASED Bigo Technology will be opening regional centres in India, the Middle East and the US by the end of the year. It plans to invest over US$500 million into developing these hubs.

The Internet technology company, which has over 40 patents in VoIP/Video related technology with 60 pending patents in the pipeline, said that it is investing US$100 million for the first three years in India first, to expand its operations. This will create over 1,000 jobs in the country and create cross-country learning opportunities for both Singaporean and Indian employees.

The company told The Business Times that it is looking to create close to 200 jobs for AI (artificial intelligence) developers and engineers in Singapore.

It aims to bring the total number of offices to 20 regional offices and four regional centres by the end of 2019.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Bigo Live, its flagship live-streaming product, has over 200 million users in over 100 regions. Another short video app, LIKE, has reached 20 million daily active users around the globe, the company said.

Chief technology officer Jason Hu said: "We have set our sights on expanding into India as the first region of three. India will act as a complementary centre to Singapore's research and development centre. This bold step is the first of its kind for Bigo, and a testament to the growing need for overseas centres as our user base grows."

Editor's Choice

BT_20190218_LMXFRAGRANCEIZLL_3698201.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Global Premium Hotels puts 23 hotels on market at S$1.4b

BP_Hyflux_180219_5.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Bitter pill to swallow despite Olivia Lum's sweetener to small investors

BT_20190218_MRBEST6NCF_3698530.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sales of DR's Secret in China: Best World's best-kept secret?

Most Read

1 Hyflux's replies to Sias raise more questions
2 Sales of DR's Secret in China: Best World's best-kept secret?
3 Global Premium Hotels puts 23 hotels on market at S$1.4b
4 Bitter pill to swallow despite Olivia Lum's sweetener to small investors
5 Singtel, StarHub shares stumble after earnings misses
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Heng Swee Keat.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore Budget 2019: Building a strong, united Singapore in a fiscally sustainable way

file6vxt6srl6o91jcr7p12g.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore January non-oil exports fall 10.1% for worst showing in over 2 years

file7414va1wl3nv9a193wl.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS Q4 net profit rises 10% to S$1.32b; sees high single-digit income growth for 2019

Feb 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World requests trading halt pending announcement; shares fall 17% in early session

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening