Singapore e-commerce logistics startup Parcel Perform expands to Europe

PARCEL Perform, a Singapore-based e-commerce logistics startup, said on Monday that it has expanded into Europe with a new Germany office.

With the expansion, the company has a new European team in place, which will focus on working with Parcel Perform’s existing customers in Europe, and grow its presence in the market.

The company is also partnering digital logistics provider Coureon Logistics for national and international shipping, to offer end-to-end multi-carrier logistics management – from parcel booking to tracking for Europe e-commerce retailers.

The move follows the company’s global brand refresh and the incorporation of new logistics intelligence features on its platform. This includes enhanced real-time reporting, and an improved dashboard to help e-commerce businesses improve customer experience, reduce customer service costs and optimise logistics performance.

Parcel Perform founder and chief commercial officer Dana von der Heide said customers have seen at least a 10 per cent increase in revenue through upselling and increased touchpoints, a 30 per cent reduction in customer service costs and a 10 per cent reduction in last mile costs via the platform.

Quoting data from Forrester, Arne Jeroschewski, Parcel Perform founder and CEO, said the e-commerce market in Europe is particularly exciting for the firm with e-commerce retail sales "growing at an average of 12 per cent per year".

"However, Europe remains an extremely complex continent from a supply chain perspective with a multitude of logistics players across all markets," he said.

Dr Jeroschewski added that the market for customer experience, personalisation and tech-enabled logistics management is "ripe for growth" and that the company is well-positioned to help companies grow in this area.