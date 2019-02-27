You are here

Home > Garage

Singapore fintech startup Rely raises seven-figure pre-series A funding

Wed, Feb 27, 2019 - 1:35 PM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

SINGAPORE fintech, Rely, has raised a seven-figure pre-series A funding led by commercial financier Goldbell Financial Services. Other investors include Singapore-based family office Octava and investors from the financial and technology sector.

Rely will use the funds for regional expansion, scaling up their team and supporting more regional retail partnerships.

Its "buy now pay later" service allows shoppers to split the payment for purchases into three equal, interest-free monthly instalments by linking a debit card to their Rely account.

Rely utilises artificial intelligence and machine learning to determine shoppers’ repayment capabilities for each transaction.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Spending limits are determined for each consumer to encourage responsible spending, and safeguards are also put in place to ensure that shoppers repay on time. Further purchases cannot be made if payments are not made on time.

Rely said retailers who offer their service have experienced an increase of 20 to 40 per cent in conversion rate and order values, with millennials making up 75 per cent of "buy now pay later" transactions.

The startup has partnerships with e-commerce retailers such as Zalora, Zilingo and Fitlion. 

Hizam Ismail, Rely CEO and co-founder, said: "Millennials have distinctive spending habits from the past generations. They know what they want, and they seek instant gratification when it comes to their purchases. At the same time, they are also cautious when it comes to their spendings, and are wary of falling into credit card debt.

"Rely caters to these millennials and the relationship between what they want and what they think they ought to do, allowing them to be effortlessly in control of the way they choose to handle their finances."

Goldbell Financial Services CEO Alex Chua said the e-commerce industry in Singapore and South-east Asia has grown tremendously since its inception, and Goldbell "recognises the ‘buy now, pay later’ industry in the region to be ripe with potential and complementary to the e-commerce industry at this stage".

Editor's Choice

SL_MAS_270219_6.jpg
Feb 27, 2019
Banking & Finance

No hard feelings; consumers may soon switch banks with ease

Feb 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel unit partners LNG shipping firm to build floating liquefied natural gas facility

BP_BEST World International _250219_7_0.jpg
Feb 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World Q4 gain up on 78% gross margin; proposes higher payout

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Best World shares plunge as much as 25.8% as trading resumes
2 Mindfulness may help middle managers avoid burnout: study
3 Acra to overhaul portal after rogue agents misused services
4 PropNex launches new HDB Auction service; Q4 profit slides on cooling measures
5 Pine Grove a litmus test for developers' en bloc appetite
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

ak_rm_2702.jpg
Feb 27, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS chief Menon says policy 'appropriate' but monitoring data

SL_sg_270219_54.jpg
Feb 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Growth in Singapore services sector revenue eases to 4.1% in Q4

Kampong-Bahru.jpg
Feb 27, 2019
Real Estate

Pair of Kampong Bahru Road shophouses up for sale with S$13m to S$13.65m guide price

SL_bwi_270219_46.jpg
Feb 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Best World jumps 8.3% on higher earnings and dividends

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening