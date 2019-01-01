Singapore Life gets US$20m investment from listed US insurer

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
FINTECH Singapore Life has found a new investor in US insurer Aflac, which invested US$20 million for a minority equity stake, Singapore Life told The Business Times on Monday.
This brings the current valuation of Singapore Life - an online-only insurance firm - to more
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg