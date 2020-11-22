BEST DIGITAL NEWS START-UP, WAN-IFRA 2019 GOLD AWARD

BT EXCLUSIVE

Singapore Medical Council may take legal action against DoctorxDentist

Garage
BT EXCLUSIVE

Singapore Medical Council may take legal action against DoctorxDentist

Sun, Nov 22, 2020 - 4:07 PM
oliviapoh@sph.com.sg chongkmc@sph.com.sg@OliviaPohBT
chongkmc@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaChongBT
4 -min read
Listen to this article
Sun, Nov 22, 2020 - 4:07 PM
Olivia Poh oliviapoh@sph.com.sg chongkmc@sph.com.sg @OliviaPohBT
Claudia Chong chongkmc@sph.com.sg @ClaudiaChongBT
4 -min read
Listen to this article

THE Singapore Medical Council (SMC) may take legal action against online platform DoctorxDentist, after the startup failed to meet demands made by the Ministry of Health (MOH) and SMC.

The SMC had asked DoctorxDentist, a medical review and consumer education website, to remove all...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

doctorxdentist
healthcare
medicine
startups
Purchase this article