You are here

Home > Garage

Singapore startup Haulio launches mobile platform, inks MOU with Yang Kee Logistics

Wed, Feb 20, 2019 - 3:57 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

HOMEGROWN logistics tech startup Haulio has launched a mobile-based platform, and signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with industry peer Yang Kee Logistics to integrate their resources, the company announced in a press statement on Wednesday. 

Essentially the app, Haulio Connectivity System (HCS), bridges container haulage companies, clients and drivers across a single interface for enhanced data standardisation, efficiency and collaboration, Haulio said. 

"Hauliers are afforded greater visibility of drivers and trips, as well as reduced manual paperwork... the improved overview also allows customers to track job progress and fulfilment more easily," the company added. 

The app is available on Android and iOS, and has more than 20 haulier companies signed on as beta users.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The launch of HCS also complements Haulio's existing resource pooling platform, also known as the Haulio Community Platform (HCP).

Separately, Haulio has signed an MOU with Yang Kee Logistics to collaborate on integrating the HCP with Yang Kee's LITE (Logistics Integrated Transport Ecosystem). 

LITE is a S$1.8 million project to develop a cloud-based platform that will "resolve traditional pain points" by connecting multiple stakeholders and intermediaries such as hauliers, depot operators and freight forwarders, Haulio said. 

"This will enable real-time information exchange and yield productive operations by digitising manual processes to enhance supply chain visibility," the company said. 

Haulio added that the integration of both platforms will generate significant synergies for the industry, and is expected to be rolled out by the end of 2019.

Both parties expect to see over 150,000 job transactions and 900 prime movers on their combined platforms in the next three years.

Alvin Ea, Haulio CEO and co-founder, said: "Beyond adding convenience and productivity to hauliers' current workflow, the introduction of HCS into the haulage ecosystem will allow older workers to upskill and keep abreast of technological advancements. With HCS, we hope to drive the technological sophistication of this profession, and thus attract the younger generation to revitalise this ageing industry."

Garage

Talent investor Entrepreneur First raises US$115m for global deep-tech fund

App-based delivery men highlight India's growing gig economy

Cleantech startup Sensorflow raises US$2.7m in series A round led by Pierre Lorinet

AI startup ViSenze raises US$20m in Series C funding

Corporate venture capital deal share in Asia close to overtaking North America

Blockchain startup Band Protocol lands US$3m seed funding led by Sequoia India

Editor's Choice

BT_20190220_DBS_3701333.jpg
Feb 20, 2019
Banking & Finance

DBS group plans major revamp of DBS Vickers

BT_20190220_BARKER_3701314.jpg
Feb 20, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Fixing mindsets against F&B, retail jobs - not quotas - is key

Feb 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Midas probe can't be rushed as deals took place overseas

Most Read

1 Sales of DR's Secret in China: Best World's best-kept secret?
2 Trump may worsen global car market slump
3 Global Premium Hotels puts 23 hotels on market at S$1.4b
4 DBS group plans major revamp of DBS Vickers
5 Bitter pill to swallow despite Olivia Lum's sweetener to small investors
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_CAPITA_200219_37.jpg
Feb 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand Q4 profit jumps 71.2% to S$475.7m

Feb 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: SembMarine shares rise despite Q4 profit tumble

Feb 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel delivers jackup rig to Grupo R in sale and leaseback deal

AK_sgskyline_2002.jpg
Feb 20, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore property not set for 'big bump', CapitaLand says

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening