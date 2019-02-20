Singapore startup Haulio launches mobile platform, inks MOU with Yang Kee Logistics

HOMEGROWN logistics tech startup Haulio has launched a mobile-based platform, and signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with industry peer Yang Kee Logistics to integrate their resources, the company announced in a press statement on Wednesday.

Essentially the app, Haulio Connectivity System (HCS), bridges container haulage companies, clients and drivers across a single interface for enhanced data standardisation, efficiency and collaboration, Haulio said.

"Hauliers are afforded greater visibility of drivers and trips, as well as reduced manual paperwork... the improved overview also allows customers to track job progress and fulfilment more easily," the company added.

The app is available on Android and iOS, and has more than 20 haulier companies signed on as beta users.

The launch of HCS also complements Haulio's existing resource pooling platform, also known as the Haulio Community Platform (HCP).

Separately, Haulio has signed an MOU with Yang Kee Logistics to collaborate on integrating the HCP with Yang Kee's LITE (Logistics Integrated Transport Ecosystem).

LITE is a S$1.8 million project to develop a cloud-based platform that will "resolve traditional pain points" by connecting multiple stakeholders and intermediaries such as hauliers, depot operators and freight forwarders, Haulio said.

"This will enable real-time information exchange and yield productive operations by digitising manual processes to enhance supply chain visibility," the company said.

Haulio added that the integration of both platforms will generate significant synergies for the industry, and is expected to be rolled out by the end of 2019.

Both parties expect to see over 150,000 job transactions and 900 prime movers on their combined platforms in the next three years.

Alvin Ea, Haulio CEO and co-founder, said: "Beyond adding convenience and productivity to hauliers' current workflow, the introduction of HCS into the haulage ecosystem will allow older workers to upskill and keep abreast of technological advancements. With HCS, we hope to drive the technological sophistication of this profession, and thus attract the younger generation to revitalise this ageing industry."