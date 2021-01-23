BEST DIGITAL NEWS START-UP, WAN-IFRA 2019 GOLD AWARD

Singapore to build ecosystem of venture studios: DPM Heng

Minister notes that investment in innovation has been and will always be a cornerstone of the Republic's economic policy
Sat, Jan 23, 2021 - 5:50 AM
Olivia Poh
Mr Heng (right) at the launch of BCG Digital Ventures' new campus on Friday; the corporate innovation and tech incubation arm's new campus in Rochester Park is the newest of BCG's 11 innovation centres globally.
BT PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
THE Boston Consulting Group (BCG) has parked its latest corporate venture campus in Singapore, in part of the city-state's efforts to "build up an ecosystem of venture studios" for corporate innovation, said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat at the launch of BCG Digital...

