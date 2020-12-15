Singapore VC firm 1982 Ventures invests in Vietnam's Homebase

REAL estate tech company Homebase has bagged funding from Singapore-based 1982 Ventures, alongside other venture capital (VC) firms from Vietnam, Silicon Valley and Singapore.

1982 Ventures is a VC firm focused on early-stage fintech startups in South-east Asia.

Taken together, the investments add up to a US dollar seven-figure Pre-Series A round, 1982 Ventures said on Tuesday, without disclosing the amount it invested.

Darius Cheung, founder and chief executive of property portal 99.co, also participated in the round. Other investors include VinaCapital Ventures, Class 5 Global, Pegasus Ventures, and Antler.

Homebase offers home ownership and financing solutions across South-east Asia. It provides "custom co-investment plans, where home buyers can pay the portion they can afford today, move in, and then buy out all, or part of their stake when they are ready", 1982 Ventures said in a press statement.

Get the latest on startups

and business news Terms & conditions Sign up

The startup will use the fresh funds to further develop its proprietary technology.

Scott Krivokopich, managing partner of 1982 Ventures, noted that Homebase's growth demonstrates the "strong demand of the rising middle class in Vietnam" and that the startup will enable the underserved in Vietnam to participate in this market and attain home ownership.

"Vietnamese property remains one of the most attractive real estate markets in the region and globally," he added.