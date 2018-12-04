You are here

Home > Garage

Singapore venture capital firm to launch blockchain accelerator for startups

Tue, Dec 04, 2018 - 10:50 AM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

SINGAPORE venture capital firm Trive Ventures, formerly known as Tri5 Ventures, has unveiled a blockchain accelerator aimed at later-stage startups, with the backing of a government agency here.

Its six-month Tribe Accelerator programme will emphasise product development and the mass adoption of blockchain, with decentralised applications or back-end digital solutions that tap distributed ledger technology, said the South-east Asia-focused investor on Tuesday.

Eight startups will be picked for the initial cohort, with the incubation programme to kick off in the first quarter of 2019. Partners include government body Enterprise Singapore, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Singapore's Venture Hub and South Korean blockchain network Icon Foundation.

Trive Ventures, which typically invests in technology startups in the seed to Series A funding rounds, has previously worked with the Singapore government as an accredited mentor to early-stage startups.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Jonathan Lim, director of startup and global innovation alliance at Enterprise Singapore, said in a statement provided by Trive Ventures that the agency welcomes more deep-tech accelerators.

"By working with Tribe Accelerator, we hope to create more innovative and disruptive blockchain startups to capture growth opportunities locally and overseas," said Mr Lim.

Editor's Choice

BT_20181204_HHSEMB4_3633754.jpg
Dec 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

SembMarine may turn in operating profits in 2019 as work ramps up

BT_20181204_YOARA4_3633875.jpg
Dec 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

ARA Asset Mgt buys Hyatt Hotels portfolio in global blitz

Dec 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Leadership departures compound Asia Fashion's many ills

Most Read

1 Former Midas chairman's bungalow fetches S$30.8m in mortgagee sale
2 STI's high yield haven offers balm to painful bear grip
3 Former Queenstown Cinema site up for sale by tender; expects to fetch above S$200m
4 SembMarine may turn in operating profits in 2019 as work ramps up
5 ARA buys portfolio of 38 select-service Hyatt Hotels in maiden US foray
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20181204_HHSEMB4_3633754.jpg
Dec 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

SembMarine may turn in operating profits in 2019 as work ramps up

file6ucb9zu23yp12md3i2ea.jpg
Dec 4, 2018
Banking & Finance

EY global CEO Mark Weinberger to depart on July 1, 2019; successor to be named next month

Dec 4, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: KLW Holdings, SembMarine, SGX, Singtel, Sunrise Shares Holdings

Dec 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

KLW investor pays S$1m due in legal claim with postdated cheque

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening