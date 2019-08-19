Singapore's East Ventures among world's most reliably top performing VCs: Preqin

SINGAPORE-based East Ventures is among five firms named as the most consistently top-performing venture capital (VC) fund managers in the world by alternatives data source Preqin.

All five had three out of three venture capital funds in the top quartile for returns as of the third quarter of 2018, said Preqin in its latest quarterly ranking. East Ventures thus tied at the top with Silicon Valley powerhouse Benchmark Capital, a backer of eBay and Twitter, Hong Kong's Click Ventures and US-based fund managers G Squared and Merus Capital.

East Ventures is an early-stage investor focused on South-east Asia and Japan. It has backed over 400 startups, four of which have grown into unicorn companies including Tokopedia and Traveloka. It announced in May that its joint venture, EV Growth, hit the final close of its first fund at US$200 million in an oversubscribed raise.

To assess the consistency of fund managers' performances, Preqin collected data on the internal rate of return (IRR), a metric used to estimate the profits provided by VC firms to their investors. An average quartile rank for the fund manager is then determined, with each quartile being weighted.

VC firms must have had at least three funds to be eligible for ranking, among other factors such as availability of performance data. It must also have raised a fund in the past six years, or is currently raising one.

Get the latest on startups

and business news Terms & conditions Sign up

Singapore-based Vickers Venture Partners ranked among consistent outperforming VC firms in the world. Out of four funds that were eligible for ranking, three were in the top quartile while one was placed in the second quartile.

Vickers invests in startups globally. Among its portfolio companies are US-based life sciences unicorn Samumed and Singapore-based fintech startup MatchMove. The firm is currently raising US$500 million for its largest ever fund.