Singapore's JustCo expands to Taiwan with opening of 3 new co-working centres

SINGAPORE-BASED JustCo has expanded to Taipei, securing three new co-working centres in the city. The centres are located at the Xinyi, Songshan and Zhongshan financial districts, and brings the company's portfolio to 32 centres across eight cities.

The expansion follows JustCo's announcement in January that it is entering South Korea and Australia, with the opening of six co-working spaces in Melbourne, Sydney and Seoul.

The flagship centre in Taiwan will be located within a new mixed development, Dian Shih building. The development comprises an office tower on the upper floors and an interconnected hotel, Hanns House, on the lower floors.

Due to open in the second half of 2019, JustCo at Dian Shih will occupy the entire office tower spanning 65,000 square feet (sq ft) across seven storeys, and offer a view of Taipei 101 and Sun Yat-Sen Memorial Hall.

The second centre is located at Minsheng Jianguo, within a Grade A building comprising offices and a business hotel. It is targeted to open in Q3 this year.

The centre spans 70,000 sq ft across two storeys and will include spacious meeting rooms and event spaces to accommodate 40 and 150 guests respectively. It will house JustCo's first enterprise client in Taiwan – a multinational pharmaceutical company – for a workforce of over 400 employees.

The third centre is located at Hung Tai Financial Plaza, spanning 60,000 sq ft across two levels interconnected by a modern stairway. Slated to open in Q3 this year, the centre will include six meeting rooms and an event space to accommodate up to 100 guests. Members can take part in events and networking sessions curated by JustCo.

"Our foray into new markets such as Taiwan, South Korea and Australia will provide greater regional access to our members, allowing them to tap into a larger network for more collaboration and networking opportunities," said founder and CEO Kong Wan Sing.

"As we continue to expand, we are also ensuring that our software and systems such as our JustCo app are consistently improved to not only complement but drive greater synergy at all our co-working centres across the markets."

Last year, Frasers Property, GIC and JustCo said they are jointly investing US$177 million to develop a co-working space platform across Asia. JustCo announced in 2017 that it has raised a Series B funding round led by Thai property developer group Sansiri, which valued the company at about US$200 million.