Singapore's MyDoc, UK's Synergix Health to jointly offer telemedicine services across Europe and Asia

SINGAPORE telemedicine provider MyDoc is teaming up with UK digital healthcare firm Synergix Health to jointly provide telemedicine services across Europe and Asia, the companies announced on Monday.

Synergix and MyDoc will provide online and in-person medical advice to a combined user base of close to 500 corporate clients, through the integration of their digital platforms and patient networks. Users will be able to access the services round-the-clock, in several languages including English, Mandarin, Cantonese, Bahasa and Hindi.

“Through this partnership, patients will be able to experience coordinated management of their health conditions, order repeat prescriptions, and connect to licensed clinicians through telemedicine services, all with zero interruption of service across Europe and Asia,” said Vas Metupalle, co-founder of MyDoc, in a media statement.

Bayju Thakar, co-founder of Synergix, added that his company was thrilled to share its expertise in providing seamless access to health services. According to its website, Synergix serves over 900,000 patients.