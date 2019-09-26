SoftBank in talks to boost WeWork investment by US$1b: FT

[LONDON] SoftBank Group Corp is planning to invest an additional US$1 billion or more in WeWork, altering a warrant agreement struck before WeWork postponed its IPO plans, the Financial Times reported, citing people briefed on the matter.

SoftBank initially planned to invest US$1.5 billion in the US office-sharing startup as part of a warrant agreement, giving WeWork the right to receive the money in April next year in exchange for Class A common stock.

A new deal would reduce the price per share at which SoftBank acquires WeWork stock, giving it a larger stake in the unprofitable property group, FT said on Wednesday. The investment could unlock more financing options for WeWork, which is in talks for a US$3 billion to US$4 billion loan from a consortium of banks, FT added.

WeWork declined to comment on the report. SoftBank did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann resigned as CEO on Tuesday and gave up the majority of his voting control, after SoftBank - its biggest backer - and other shareholders turned on him over a drop in the US office-sharing start-up's estimated valuation.

SoftBank invested in WeWork parent We Company at a US$47 billion valuation in January, but investor skepticism led to a potential IPO valuation of as low as US$10 billion earlier this month, Reuters reported.

We Company has said it is evaluating the "optimal timing" for an IPO.

