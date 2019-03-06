You are here

Home > Garage

Startup Beam providing foodpanda riders with 20 LTA-registered e-scooters in 3-month trial

Wed, Mar 06, 2019 - 11:36 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

SINGAPORE-BASED startup Beam will be providing 20 Land Transport Authority-registered e-scooters to foodpanda riders during a three-month trial, under a partnership with the food delivery pioneer. Beam’s e-scooters conform to LTA's updated fire safety standard (UL2272) that will go into effect in 2021.

The e-scooters, to be housed and charged daily at a central location by trained foodpanda staff, will be monitored and maintained by Beam for quality and rideability. 

During the trial, foodpanda’s riders can use an exclusive code to unlock and ride the e-scooters. The riders can lock the e-scooter via a button and unlock it when they set off for a delivery. After each delivery shift ends, the e-scooters will be parked at foodpanda’s delivery hub which ensures the vehicles are organised and stored in a way that does not inconvenience other road users or pedestrians.

“Working together, Beam and foodpanda will give riders new ways to provide their services, and customers will ultimately get their food faster and more efficiently,” said Mark Inkster, chief business officer for Beam.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Luc Andreani, managing director for foodpanda Singapore, said the company wants to "provide its riders with the most efficient and innovative methods of delivery to optimise their operations" and that the partnership is also "in line with its sustainability movement and the use of non-motorised vehicles to reduce its carbon footprint".

Garage

Grab secures US$1.46b investment from SoftBank Vision Fund; eyes growth in Indonesia

The AI way to cleaner air for smart cities

Online direct debit payments firm Curlec completes seed funding round led by Captii Ventures

Find good partners, avoid analysis paralysis to build a viable ESG strategy

Healthcare startup Halodoc raises US$65m in series B funding

Quest Ventures raising two new funds totalling up to US$120m

Editor's Choice

BT_20190306_ANGEVOTE6_8IL65_3714905.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Stocks

Shareholder e-voting on agenda as Singapore trials blockchain-based system

file73uhrh8dqmfl41kzi5y.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Government, unions and employers agree to raise retirement, re-employment age

file6ubaxxsouli1kg747i3z.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

PUB to take over Tuaspring plant if latter's defaults not resolved

Most Read

1 Power grab in Singapore's electricity market could spur consolidation
2 Hyflux reports S$916 million impairment for Tuaspring, other assets
3 Thinking of flouting rules on hiring foreigners? Watch out
4 UBP gets wholesale bank licence in Singapore
5 Wife, teenage stepsons, maid charged in murder of Cradle Fund CEO who was early investor in Grab
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

grab edited.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Garage

Grab secures US$1.46b investment from SoftBank Vision Fund; eyes growth in Indonesia

Mar 6, 2019
Government & Economy

China remains key market for local firms, says Enterprise Singapore

file6ubaxxsouli1kg747i3z.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

PUB to take over Tuaspring plant if latter's defaults not resolved

BT_20190306_ANGEVOTE6_8IL65_3714905.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Stocks

Shareholder e-voting on agenda as Singapore trials blockchain-based system

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening