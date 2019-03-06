Startup Beam providing foodpanda riders with 20 LTA-registered e-scooters in 3-month trial

SINGAPORE-BASED startup Beam will be providing 20 Land Transport Authority-registered e-scooters to foodpanda riders during a three-month trial, under a partnership with the food delivery pioneer. Beam’s e-scooters conform to LTA's updated fire safety standard (UL2272) that will go into effect in 2021.

The e-scooters, to be housed and charged daily at a central location by trained foodpanda staff, will be monitored and maintained by Beam for quality and rideability.

During the trial, foodpanda’s riders can use an exclusive code to unlock and ride the e-scooters. The riders can lock the e-scooter via a button and unlock it when they set off for a delivery. After each delivery shift ends, the e-scooters will be parked at foodpanda’s delivery hub which ensures the vehicles are organised and stored in a way that does not inconvenience other road users or pedestrians.

“Working together, Beam and foodpanda will give riders new ways to provide their services, and customers will ultimately get their food faster and more efficiently,” said Mark Inkster, chief business officer for Beam.

Luc Andreani, managing director for foodpanda Singapore, said the company wants to "provide its riders with the most efficient and innovative methods of delivery to optimise their operations" and that the partnership is also "in line with its sustainability movement and the use of non-motorised vehicles to reduce its carbon footprint".