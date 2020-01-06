Startup generator Antler raises additional US$50m in funding

SINGAPORE-FOUNDED startup generator and early-stage venture capital firm Antler has raised another US$50 million from investors, including Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin, it announced on Monday.

Other new investors include Norwegian privately-owned investment firms Kistefos and Canica International, as well as Japanese financial services company Credit Saison.

"We are looking forward to seeing our existing portfolio of exciting startups expand, and launching more Antler programmes in 2020," said Antler chief executive officer and founder Magnus Grimeland.

Antler provides pre-seed and later-stage capital to tech company founders identified via its programme. It runs programmes in Amsterdam, London, New York, Stockholm, Oslo, Sydney, Nairobi and Singapore, and is set to launch in Jakarta and other locations this year.

Since Antler was launched in 2018, it has invested in over 120 companies across 17 industries, with founders of 36 nationalities.