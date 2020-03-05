BEST DIGITAL NEWS START-UP, WAN-IFRA 2019 GOLD AWARD

Startup Zuzu Hospitality expands to Vietnam; makes key country hires

Startup Zuzu Hospitality expands to Vietnam; makes key country hires

Dan Lynn (left) and Vikram Malhi (right), co-founders of Zuzu Hospitality, which has expanded to Vietnam despite the Covid-19 outbreak.
PHOTO: ZUZU HOSPITALITY
HOTEL tech services provider Zuzu Hospitality has expanded to Vietnam with the formal launch of sales offices in the country, it said on Thursday.

It has hired Ho Vu Phuong Chi as head of sales, and Nhung Nguyen as country manager for its Vietnam operations. Their immediate tasks will be to acquire independent hotel partners in Ho Chi Minh City, Danang and Hanoi, said Zuzu.

The startup said it is moving forward with its Vietnam expansion despite the Covid-19 outbreak.

Dan Lynn, Zuzu Hospitality’s co-founder, said: "Our data-driven online revenue management and distribution services are even more necessary, valuable and urgent during this period, as they can help independent hotels access new channels of demand to mitigate the losses of current travellers."

The startup is now working with over 2,000 hotel partners across eight markets in the Asia-Pacific region. It had expanded to Australia, Malaysia and Thailand in 2019.

