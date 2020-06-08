Startups see value in shared working space of physical offices

Spontaneous interactions spur creativity and trigger innovation, which helps the startup constantly evolve and improve, said Lien Choong Luen of Gojek Singapore during a Business China webinar in May.

''The open office was designed to get people to move easily from one end of the office to the other; to create accidental collaboration, to bring people together and to keep that energy within a culture.'' - Doug Thompson (above), Space Matrix's design studio director for Singapore.