Startups see value in shared working space of physical offices

They have adapted well to remote working but market watchers say lack of physical interaction between colleagues may make a dent on their creative process
Mon, Jun 08, 2020 - 5:50 AM
Spontaneous interactions spur creativity and trigger innovation, which helps the startup constantly evolve and improve, said Lien Choong Luen of Gojek Singapore during a Business China webinar in May.
''The open office was designed to get people to move easily from one end of the office to the other; to create accidental collaboration, to bring people together and to keep that energy within a culture.'' - Doug Thompson (above), Space Matrix's design studio director for Singapore.
Olivia Poh
Singapore

PLEXIGLASS barriers along silo-ed desks. Transparent bubble pods in meeting rooms. Staggered pantry timings to reduce interaction.

Will this really be what offices look like against a Covid-19 backdrop? Several startups The Business Times spoke to said that they would...

