Startups team up with corporates for slice of the food-delivery market

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
STARTUPS in the food-and-beverage (F&B) industry are now collaborating with large local corporations to break into the food-delivery market. However, even with corporate muscle as backing, market watchers say this play is unlikely to unsettle the incumbents significantly....
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes