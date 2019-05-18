Super-app scams in spotlight as Grab beefs up its anti-fraud team

Sat, May 18, 2019 - 5:50 AM
hspillai@sph.com.sg@SharanyaBT
4 -min read
Businesses like Grab and Gojek which run multiple digital services are at risk of increasingly sophisticated fraud, say observers
WITH their fingers in many pies of the digital economy, super-app players like Grab and Gojek could become increasingly attractive targets for malicious actors.

Industry watchers say that while Grab's move to expand its anti-fraud team is a...

