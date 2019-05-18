Super-app scams in spotlight as Grab beefs up its anti-fraud team

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
WITH their fingers in many pies of the digital economy, super-app players like Grab and Gojek could become increasingly attractive targets for malicious actors.
Industry watchers say that while Grab's move to expand its anti-fraud team is a...
