Supply chain tech startup Tramés raises seed funding led by Kamet Capital Partners

SINGAPORE-BASED Tramés, which is building a technology platform to unify and digitise workflows for shippers and their logistics partners, has raised a seed round led by Singapore-based multi-family office Kamet Capital Partners. The funding amount was undisclosed.

Tramés was founded in 2019. Its platform helps companies to streamline their operations through key features such as a blockchain-enabled document repository that facilitates collaborative drafting and confirmation of shipping documentation.

The fresh funding will be used to hire more talent for the startup's data engineering and product development teams.

Tramés will also improve blockchain capabilities on its platform, enhance its analytics module and automate processes for greater efficiency.

Co-founder and chief executive officer Kevin Lim said the supply chain and logistics industry has traditionally been plagued with manual processes and fragmented workflows.

Get the latest on startups

and business news Terms & conditions Sign up

A December 2018 report from research firm Gartner estimated that by 2023, at least 50 per cent of large global companies will implement some form of artificial intelligence, advanced analytics and Internet of Things in their supply chain operations.

"We have been seeing a more concerted push from our multinational clients to empower their trading partners and other SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) to digitise, and we aim to add value to this space by providing our users access to the technology they need to do so," Mr Lim said.