Temasek, UOB commit a further US$200m to venture debt firm InnoVen

Temasek, UOB commit a further US$200m to venture debt firm InnoVen

Wed, May 15, 2019 - 5:50 AM
Wednesday, May 15, 2019 - 05:50
Singapore

ASIA venture debt firm InnoVen Capital has secured US$200 million of additional capital commitment from shareholders Temasek and United Overseas Bank (UOB) as it steps up its pursuit of startups in the region.

Each investor contributed US$100 million.

Singapore-...

