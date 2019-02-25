You are here

Home > Garage

Thai insurtech Sunday bags US$10 million seed funding led by Vertex Ventures

Mon, Feb 25, 2019 - 12:05 AM
hspillai@sph.com.sg@SharanyaBT

doc747ynzpshig121djo8j2_doc747xaflpvqw198ofo5bt.jpg
Cindy Kua, co-founder and CEO of Thailand-based insurtech startup Sunday
Sunday

THAILAND-based digital insurance platform Sunday has raised US$10 million in seed funding led by Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia and India, to expand its data team and conduct research and development.

The 1.5-year-old startup runs an online platform offering non-life insurance products in Thailand, ranging from flight delay coverage to auto and health insurance.

It aims to differentiate itself from existing insurance marketplaces by offering customisable products through an artificial intelligence-driven risk-prediction model.

Sunday also offers employee health benefits and real-time claims management solutions targeting small and medium enterprises.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It said that one of its investors is an insurance group which provides the startup “exclusive use” of its insurance license. Sunday declined to name the insurer. It did not respond directly to queries from The Business Times on what the licence is used for, but said that the insurer shares its “vision and strategy”.

Sunday also declined to disclose the number of customers it has.

The startup kicked off in Thailand given the gaps in the local insurance industry, alongside the availability of tech talent, said co-founder and CEO Cindy Kua.

“We felt that piloting and testing our business model in Thailand makes sense since this market is one of the most fragmented when it comes to insurance. If our business model works in Thailand, we are confident it will work for other Asian markets,” she said.

Sunday hopes to expand to key South-east Asian markets, including Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia.

The startup’s integrated platform could change how insurance pricing and claims payouts are done, said Chua Kee Lock, managing partner of Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia and India, in a media statement.

“If e-commerce can provide dynamic pricing, then a digital insurer like Sunday can provide personalized premium pricing depending on insights into consumers’ behaviour and needs.

“As part of the insurance journey revolves around claims experience, Sunday’s integrated technology platform will enable a more seamless claims experience, where payout will be carried out efficiently,” he said.

Garage

Developer Space @ Google Singapore takes off

AI startup ViSenze bags regional partnership with Samsung

Tech-focused property startup Echo Base backed by Razer CEO Tan Min-Liang announced

Engie launches venture arm to help Asia-Pacific energy startups

Lalamove raises US$300m in Series D funds to expand in Asia

Banking disruptor Revolut set for Singapore beta launch in coming weeks

Editor's Choice

BT_20190223_BRUNCHPG1COVERF_3704915.jpg
Feb 23, 2019
Brunch

Shaken and stirred: What it takes to run some of Singapore's best bars

BT_20190223_STARHUB_3704870.jpg
Feb 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

'Unlimited' data is the new front line in telcos' price war

BT_20190223_BANKS_3704965.jpg
Feb 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Banks stung by Q4 market volatility

Most Read

1 Ex-Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng's home raided in 1MDB probe
2 OCBC profit down 11% to S$926m for Q4; to pay out 23 Singapore cents/share
3 UOB Q4 profit up 7% to S$916m
4 'Unlimited' data is the new front line in telcos' price war
5 OCBC signals caution as it pays lower dividend than peers
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20190223_STARHUB_3704870.jpg
Feb 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

'Unlimited' data is the new front line in telcos' price war

Feb 23, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

SMEs need more help to kick-start digital journey

BT_20190223_BANKS_3704965.jpg
Feb 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Banks stung by Q4 market volatility

Feb 23, 2019
Garage

Developer Space @ Google Singapore takes off

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening