The Hot Seat: BlueChilli launches health-tech accelerator
The Hot Seat: BlueChilli launches health-tech accelerator
Mon, Jun 03, 2019 - 5:50 AM
Monday, June 3, 2019 - 05:50
The Hot Seat: BlueChilli launches health-tech accelerator for South-east Asia
Synopsis: Australian startup BlueChilli has partnered with Enterprise Singapore to launch a Singapore-based health-tech accelerator. Sebastien Eckersley-Maslin, founder of BlueChilli, shares more about the programme, why they chose Singapore and the highlights of our health-tech industry.
