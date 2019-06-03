MONEY FM PODCAST

The Hot Seat: BlueChilli launches health-tech accelerator

Mon, Jun 03, 2019 - 5:50 AM
19:22 min

Synopsis: Australian startup BlueChilli has partnered with Enterprise Singapore to launch a Singapore-based health-tech accelerator. Sebastien Eckersley-Maslin, founder of BlueChilli, shares more about the programme, why they chose Singapore and the highlights of our health-tech industry.

