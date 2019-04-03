TheLorry raises US$5.85 million in Series B funding

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
THELORRY, a South-east Asia logistics platform, has raised US$5.85 million in a Series B round led by FirstFloor Capital.
PNB-INSPiRE Ethical Fund I, Cradle Seed Ventures, Axiata Digital Innovation Fund and SPH Ventures - the lead investor from the Series A round - also
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg