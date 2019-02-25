You are here
Tickled Media to expand into e-commerce with focus on mums
The venture will focus on the company's existing core audience of Asian mothers
TICKLED Media, the startup behind parenting portal theAsianparent, is set to launch an e-commerce venture targeting mothers this year, CEO Roshni Mahtani told The Business Times.
Ms Mahtani's remarks come after a KrASIA report on Feb 1 that the company was talking to
