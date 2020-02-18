BEST DIGITAL NEWS START-UP, WAN-IFRA 2019 GOLD AWARD

Trax acquires Paris-based startup Qopius

Garage

Trax acquires Paris-based startup Qopius

Tue, Feb 18, 2020 - 12:02 AM
chongkmc@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaChongBT
2 -min read
Listen to this article
doc79btjgrsath1mnaiom2u_doc784lrle81pxye5nt58i.jpg
doc79btjgrsath1mnaiom2u_doc784lrle81pxye5nt58i.jpg, by opub@dd
Trax co-founders (left) Dror Feldheim, chief commercial officer, and Joel Bar-El, chief executive officer.
PHOTO: TRAX
Tue, Feb 18, 2020 - 12:02 AM
Claudia Chong chongkmc@sph.com.sg @ClaudiaChongBT
2 -min read
Listen to this article

TRAX, a computer vision tech and in-store analytics firm backed by GIC, has bought Paris-based startup Qopius for an undisclosed amount – the latest in the unicorn's string of acquisitions as it looks to deepen its global footprint.

Qopius' computer vision platform helps retailers in Europe to monitor inventory on a large scale and uses retail data integration and analytics to streamline operations and achieve higher sales.

Customers of Qopius include Carrefour, French mass-market retail group Casino and German consumer electronics retailer MediaMarktSaturn Retail Group.

The acquisition gives Trax a leg-up in the grocery retail space, the company said. With the combined platforms, Trax intends to better serve grocery retailers by offering them a holistic, closed-loop approach to improving operational efficiency through real-time shelf monitoring.

Issues commonly faced by retailers include out-of-shelf or misplaced items, pricing errors and planogram non-compliance. A planogram is a detailed diagram of where specific products are placed in a store's layout.

See also

Frasers Property unit acquires manager of Singapore malls, office building

"The key to retail success in the new decade is using technology to support employees. This means capturing critical shelf data in real-time to enable employees to fix merchandising and availability issues faster than ever before," said Trax CEO and co-founder Joel Bar-El.

"Qopius' proven expertise in digitising supermarket shelves across Europe and phenomenal talent make it a strategic fit for Trax."

Trax made three acquisitions last year - Chinese artificial intelligence and big data service provider LenzTech, US-based shopping rewards app Shopkick, and European competitor Planorama.

The startup is valued at US$1.4 billion and has raised US$360 million from investors including Warburg Pincus, BlackRock and Boyu Capital.

Trax
acquisition
qopius
Purchase this article
 