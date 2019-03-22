You are here

Tribe Accelerator adds tie-ups with BMW Group Asia, Intel and Nielsen

Fri, Mar 22, 2019 - 10:45 AM
TRIBE Accelerator has formed strategic relationships with BMW Group Asia, Intel Corporation and Nielsen for knowledge sharing at the accelerator’s organised industry engagements.

These engagements include a global demo tour covering Singapore, Seoul, San Francisco and Shanghai, the accelerator said on Friday.

Tribe Accelerator is a Singapore government-supported blockchain accelerator which is part of Trive Ventures, a South-east Asia focused venture capital (VC) firm based in Singapore. Previously, the accelerator announced the involvement of Enterprise Singapore, and PwC Singapore’s Venture Hub.

Through masterclasses and dedicated mentoring sessions, BMW Group Asia will share best practices around innovation and insights in the mobility industry. It will also share how it approaches and integrates new technologies into its business, and how blockchain solutions can be implemented in a mass market situation that is “viable for the everyday man”.

Intel Corporation will work with the accelerator to help programme participants best utilise its blockchain technologies and improve technology solutions. This is in addition to business and technical mentorship.

Meanwhile, Nielsen will provide a “sandbox” to provide participants a safe, controlled environment to test new technologies and accelerate the adoption of their solutions.

"We are glad that our incoming partners are fully supportive of the work we are doing, the ecosystem we are building, and are sharing their resources to help us achieve this vision," said Ryan Chew, managing partner of Tribe Accelerator.

