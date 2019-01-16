You are here

Home > Garage
STARTUPS

TRIVE spots a blue ocean in S-E Asia for NeuroTrend's grey matter

Wed, Jan 16, 2019 - 5:50 AM
hspillai@sph.com.sg@SharanyaBT

BT_20190116_SPTRIVE15_3669378.jpg
"We did an initial market survey among multinational corporations and found that accurate evaluation of marketing efforts was high in demand, making neuromarketing a viable tool," says Mr Quek.
PHOTO: TRIVE

Singapore

IN November 2018, South-east Asia-focused venture firm TRIVE led a US$1.5 million seed funding round into NeuroTrend, a market research startup that taps on neuroscience.

Originally from Russia, NeuroTrend works with companies to run market research measuring

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

Jan 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Call for changes to Catalist and regulatory framework

BT_20190116_YORETAIL_3669394.jpg
Jan 16, 2019
Real Estate

Cook, work, play in malls. But whither the retail property recovery?

BT_20190116_LTGVTM6KX_3669358.jpg
Jan 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Semiconductor veteran Ricky Lee back for S$13.2m IPO

Most Read

1 Impossible Burgers coming to Singapore in first half of 2019
2 A big step by CapitaLand and Temasek in play for global stakes
3 CapitaLand to buy Temasek unit Ascendas-Singbridge in S$11b deal, creating Asian giant
4 CapitaLand's S$11b buy is big, but will it be beautiful?
5 Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Creative Technology, Keppel Corp, Best World, ICP
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20190116_YORETAIL_3669394.jpg
Jan 16, 2019
Real Estate

Cook, work, play in malls. But whither the retail property recovery?

Jan 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Call for changes to Catalist and regulatory framework

BT_20190116_YOSAVILLS16_3669456.jpg
Jan 16, 2019
Real Estate

Savills to launch business valuations service

BT_20190116_NSGLASSDOOR16NO4T_3669507.jpg
Jan 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Glassdoor launches operations in Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening