UK opens fund to help high-growth firms weather virus crisis

[LONDON] UK companies in high-growth industries can apply to a new £500 million (S$868.7 million) government-backed fund from Wednesday for loans of up to £5 million, to help them weather the novel coronavirus crisis.
The Future Fund is the latest part of Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi...
