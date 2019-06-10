UOB Venture Management to launch second Asia impact fund

Garage

UOB Venture Management to launch second Asia impact fund

Mon, Jun 10, 2019 - 7:37 PM
chongkmc@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaChongBT
2 -min read
Listen to this article
BP_UOB_300519_34.jpg
BP_UOB_300519_34.jpg, by barbarap@bt
UOB Venture Management is launching its second Asia impact fund in the second half of 2019.
BT PHOTO: JASON QUAH
Monday, June 10, 2019 - 19:37
Claudia Chong chongkmc@sph.com.sg @ClaudiaChongBT
2 -min read
Listen to this article

UOB Venture Management, the private equity unit of UOB, is expanding its impact investing efforts with the launch of its second Asia impact fund in the second half of this year.

The second series of the Asia Impact Investment Fund (AIIF II), which will be launched in partnership with Credit Suisse, will make equity investments of about US$1 million to US$15 million per investee company.

It will continue the strategy of the AIIF’s first series to invest in the region’s education, healthcare and agriculture sectors. The fund will also seek investments in the areas of financial inclusion, affordable housing, clean energy, water and sanitation.

The fund will be made available to global institutional and accredited investors, and Credit Suisse will market the fund to its clients and provide impact advisory. No fundraising target was disclosed; the first impact fund had a size of US$55 million.

AIIF I, launched in 2015, has invested in nine firms across China, Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines and Vietnam. Portfolio companies include Indonesian healthcare startup Halodoc, in which UOBVM led a US$65 million Series B funding round announced in March.

See also

Temasek's philanthropy arm sets up Asia-focused private equity fund for impact investing
uob venture management
impact investing
Asia Impact Investment Fund
Purchase this article
 