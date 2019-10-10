Upgrade Pack opens Singapore office, hires ex-Google exec Toby Berger

UPGRADE Pack, which provides upgrades on flights and hotels around the world, has expanded its business into the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region with the opening of a Singapore office.

The travel tech company has also appointed ex-Google and Expedia executive Toby Berger as its APAC COO (chief operating officer), as the fintech rolls out its customer loyalty and reward platform in the region.

The expansion comes as the firm prepares to launch its app, which provides users with "exclusively discounted upgrades on flights and hotels of up to 35 per cent", Upgrade Pack said in a press statement on Thursday.

Group CEO Craig Unsworth noted: "Singapore represents the perfect base for our first phase of international expansion. The city-state has firmly established itself as a global technology and finance leader, and with many of our potential banking and corporate clients here, this new office enables us to demonstrate the value Upgrade Pack delivers as a differentiated customer loyalty and employee benefit offering.

"We're thrilled Toby is joining our executive team and look forward to growing our APAC business under his leadership."

According to Upgrade Pack, Mr Berger has 10 years of commercial experience in the APAC region, where he previously led teams at Google, Expedia, and most recently, at hotel data technology company, Revinate.

Added Mr Berger: "Having worked for several technology and travel leaders in the region, Upgrade Pack is unlike anything in the market today, combining fintech and travel to offer the ultimate travel perk. I’m very excited to contribute to what promises to be year of exceptional growth and adoption across hotel and aviation." Besides its expansion into APAC, the company is now finalising a new base in North America to support its US and Canadian business. Upgrade Pack's Singapore office is located at 9 Battery Road, within the central business district. The company will also be presenting their technology at next week's Finovate Asia on Oct 14 and 15 in Singapore.