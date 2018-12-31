You are here

Home > Garage

US insurer Aflac takes US$20m minority stake in insurtech Singapore Life

Mon, Dec 31, 2018 - 2:14 PM
leejamie@sph.com.sgJamieLeeBT

FINTECH Singapore Life has found a new investor in US insurer Aflac, which invested US$20 million for a minority equity stake, Singapore Life told The Business Times on Monday.

This brings the current valuation of Singapore Life – an online-only insurance firm – to more than US$200 million, said Walter de Oude, CEO of Singapore Life, in response to queries from BT. Singapore Life did not disclose the size of the minority stake.

To add, Aflac – an insurer listed on the New York Stock Exchange – will partner with Singapore Life via a reinsurance agreement on certain protection products. The partnership will be with Aflac’s operating subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus.

Mr de Oude added that Singapore Life would be able to work with Aflac, given its “leadership in the areas of cancer insurance and other supplemental medical policies”.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

According to Aflac’s corporate profile, the insurer is the leading provider of medical and cancer insurance in Japan, and insures one in four households there. The Fortune 500 company is also the market leader in voluntary insurance sales at the worksite in the US, it said.

In a media statement sent to BT, Aflac’s chief financial officer Frederick Crawford said that Aflac would work closely with Singapore Life’s management team to better understand other South-east Asian markets for potential growth opportunities.

“This strategic investment and partnership with Singapore Life serves as a good example of Aflac’s strategy to leverage digital technology to enter new markets or lines of business in a measured approach with limited capital at risk,” he said.

Mr de Oude said that the latest move to include a number of strategic investors as minority shareholders is to provide additional diversity in the capital base, significant “capital depth”, as well as to build strategic skillsets.

The latest investor in Singapore Life joins British tycoon Michael Spencer in tapping into the growth potential in an online-only insurance outfit, as the insurtech trend hots up.

In December 2018, Mr Spencer – known for making his fortunes from setting up UK broker Nex Group – bought a controlling stake in Singapore Life, bringing its total holdings to about 60 per cent then.

His move to bump up his existing stake in Singapore Life by about 30 per cent through a purchase from a Hong Kong-based financial group, valued Singapore Life at US$156 million then.

Singapore Life at the start of 2018 acquired the business portfolio of Zurich Life Singapore, taking over all the policies of Zurich Life Singapore's customers. The portfolio amounted to about S$6 billion in coverage for life, critical illness and disability benefits.

Editor's Choice

Dec 31, 2018
SME

SMEs ho-hum about 2019 outlook; more look to Asean for opportunities

BT_20181231_KRALLIANZ_3655294.jpg
Dec 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

Allianz Real Estate seeking to expand in Asean

BT_20181231_KOPI31_3655316.jpg
Dec 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

Malaysia Smelting Corp fires up as tin demand shines

Most Read

1 Sunpower COO resigns for personal reasons
2 Four Asian elections to watch out for in 2019
3 Keppel, SPH announce firm intention to make M1 offer
4 Citi cuts Q1 iPhone production estimates on weak demand
5 SBS Transit CEO resigns for 'personal reasons'
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

doc73fktq6qlaf147zsvitf_doc71v2ina4a1528fegi3e.jpg
Dec 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Economy beats expectations with 3.3% growth in 2018: PM Lee

doc73fjf68e6h0c4qduo65_doc71v2ina4a1528fegi3e.jpg
Dec 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Dec 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

China Everbright Water gets 42.68m yuan in government funds for projects

Dec 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore Kitchen Equipment to re-apply for HK dual listing

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening