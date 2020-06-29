Vanda Global, Marsh Singapore partner up to help firms access risk and insurance services

CLIENTS of venture capital fund manager Vanda Global Capital will now be able to tap services from insurance broker and risk adviser Marsh Singapore, following a new agreement inked between the two firms.

Vanda Global's portfolio companies, as well as its partners - such as the Singapore Exchange and law firm Drew & Napier - will be able to access insurance, risk management and advisory services offered by Marsh, the fund manager said in a statement on Monday.

The firm declined to reveal if there were any exclusive deals or discounts offered.

Marsh's existing clients can also benefit from Vanda Global’s services in capital raising, mergers and acquisitions deals, and listing opportunities, it added.

The agreement with Marsh adds to Vanda Global's ecosystem of alliances and partnerships that enhances the group’s strategy to grow businesses sustainably, said Vanda Global’s chief executive Low Wei Ling. "Vanda Global and Marsh are commencing work to deliver these services and offerings immediately to ensure that businesses have access to the advice they need to meet the current global challenges."

Marsh Singapore is a business of New York Stock Exchange-listed Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Founded in 2018, Vanda Global said that having established partnerships with different organisations worldwide allows the firm to facilitate efficient access to capital in Singapore and around the world. It is focused on supporting high-growth companies in the fintech and regtech sectors.

In May, the fund manager inked a memorandum of understanding with Drew & Napier to help its startups tap the capital markets. Other collaborations include a 2018 agreement with Raffles Capital and Shenzhen-based DayShine Fund Management to launch a US$1.5 billion Asia Agriculture Technology Fund to invest in startups and businesses in the agritech space.