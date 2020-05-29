Vanda Global partners Drew & Napier to help firms in fund-raising, exits

VENTURE capital fund manager Vanda Global Capital has inked a memorandum of understanding with law firm Drew & Napier to assist Vanda-supported companies, including startups, in capital-raising, trade exits or public listings.

Through this collaboration, the fund manager and law firm hope to identify fast-growing startups and innovative companies focused on tech and sustainability, and help them tap the capital markets, both companies said in a statement on Thursday.

“This ground-breaking strategic alliance between two heavyweights in their respective industries is just one of the many initiatives by Vanda Global to develop a world-class ecosystem of systemically important organisations, institutions and companies,” the firms said.

“We are delighted to name Drew & Napier as a strategic legal partner as part of our enterprise-wide efforts. Drew & Napier offers a full suite of legal services and is well-placed to provide invaluable legal support to all our businesses and portfolio companies,” said Low Wei Ling, chief executive of Vanda Global.

Drew & Napier director Benjamin Gaw noted that this is the first time the 131-year-old law firm has entered a strategic collaboration with a Singapore-based financial institution.

“We have now built a mutual ecosystem to benefit our clients, and both teams look forward to helping companies develop into leaders in their respective industries. Both entities are at the forefront of their industries, so our clients will have access to the best talents to enable them to become a formidable force in the marketplace,” Mr Gaw said.

Founded in 2018, Vanda Global is focused on supporting high-growth companies in the fintech and regtech sectors. It already counts the Singapore Exchange as one of its partners.

In late-2018, Vanda Global inked an agreement with Raffles Capital and Shenzhen-based DayShine Fund Management to launch a US$1.5 billion Asia Agriculture Technology Fund to invest in startups and businesses in the agritech space.