VCs in South-east Asia lie in wait, even as valuations soften

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
STARTUP valuations in South-east Asia are beginning to soften as the industry comes to terms with the economic impact of Covid-19, venture capital (VC) investors told The Business Times. But VCs aren't in a hurry to go bargain-hunting, as they keep a close watch on fundamentals...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes