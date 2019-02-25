Video creation platform 90 Seconds raises US$20m in Series B funding

VIDEO creation platform 90 Seconds has raised US$20 million in a Series B funding round from new and existing investors. They include SIG, Airtree Ventures, Sequoia India, Qualgro Venture Capital, Atami Capital, and Right Click Capital.

Sequoia India and Airtree Ventures, among others, returned after participating in a previous funding round, Tim Norton, founder and CEO of 90 Seconds, noted in a media release on Monday.

The funds raised will be used to increase automation and intelligence to personalise brands’ experience on the platform in order to scale video creation. It will also allow 90 Seconds to expand and enhance its creator network to provide brands greater global coverage across major regions and key remote locations.

Since its Series A funding in 2016, 90 Seconds has expanded its reach to over 160 countries and 900 cities. The company has worked with over 3,000 brands including HP, Google, DBS, Jaguar, Moët Hennessy, American Airlines, Kraft, McDonald’s, PayPal, Zalora, Accenture, Primark and Amazon.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

“With a strong 2019 in sight, the immediate priority for the business will be deepening relationships with media platforms like Google and Facebook, giving brands greater transparency into the return on investment that they get from video campaigns,” he added.