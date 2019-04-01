Vietnam-based startup Jio Health raises US$5m in Series A funding round

JIO Health, a healthtech startup based in Vietnam, has clinched US$5 million in Series A funding led by Singapore venture firm Monk's Hill Ventures.

Founded in 2014, Jio operates an "ecosystem" of technology-driven healthcare services, including telemedicine, digital medical records and home doctor visits in Vietnam.

It provides on-demand access to healthcare services such as primary care, chronic disease management, pediatrics and ancillary care services. It also has a "vertically-integrated" polyclinic, lab and pharmacy, which it claims enable it to deliver scalable and quality care services.

Jio completed "several thousand" home visits and check-ups last year. It now plans to expand its care provider team and clinical operations across Vietnam.

Raghu Rai, co-founder and CEO of Jio, said that he is grateful for Monk Hill's support and resources for its expansion.

"We look forward to working with the Monk's Hill team as we scale our operations and capabilities to meet the growing need for quality, affordable healthcare in the region," he said in a press statement.

"Jio Health is in the business of delivering trusted healthcare. We are deeply humbled by the scale and impact of the challenge, and are excited to be working with Raghu and the Jio team to address this opportunity," said Lim Kuo-Yi, managing partner at Monk's Hill Ventures, who will also be joining Jio's board.