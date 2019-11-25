Wastewater treatment startup Hydroleap raises S$2.6m in latest funding round

SINGAPORE-BASED wastewater treatment startup Hydroleap has raised S$2.6 million in a funding round led by Wavemaker Partners. Other investors included Seeds Capital and 500 Startups’ South-east Asia-focused 500 Durians fund.

The startup will use the funds to take its electrical wastewater treatment technology to industrial parks, mining, palm oil and semiconductor industries, it said in a media release on Monday.

Its tech has been successfully commercialised, and currently provides end-to-end solutions at construction sites.

Founded by Dr Mohammad Sherafatmand, the startup provides a chemical-free, cost-effective, and environmentally-friendly solution for wastewater treatment by replacing chemicals with electricity.

Dr Mohammad has a PhD in environmental engineering from the National University of Singapore, and specialises in using electrochemical methods for the treatment of wastewater and contaminated-soil.

Get the latest on startups

and business news Terms & conditions Sign up

The company said it offers an environmentally friendly and cost-effective pre-treatment solution based on running electricity through metal plates and creating in-situ coagulants.

The startup has previously raised funds from SGInnovate, Sparklabs Cultiv8, Sparklabs Global Ventures and Entrepreneur First.

Wavemaker Partners has also recently invested in regtech startup Silent Eight and dental 3D printing firm Structo, both Singapore-based.