You are here

Home > Consumer
STARTUPS

WhiteCoat clinches AIA group healthcare deal

Mon, Apr 15, 2019 - 5:50 AM
gen@sph.com.sg@GenCuaBT

BT_20190415_GCWHITECOAT15CGI7_3753704.jpg
WhiteCoat founder Bryan Koh says the vision is to bring "accessible, affordable healthcare to people, anytime, anywhere''.

Singapore

DIGITAL healthcare start-up WhiteCoat has inked a partnership with AIA to become the insurer's exclusive telehealth provider for its corporate client base of 1.2 million employees and their dependants.

The deal is a first in the insurance industry's competitive group

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_SGcbd_150419_1.jpg
Apr 15, 2019
Garage

More VCs pour into Asean, but await elusive exits

Apr 15, 2019
Opinion

Be discerning on funds' income payouts

BT_20190415_LTDONKI15_3753523.jpg
Apr 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Don Don Donki not fazed by tight labour, pricey rentals here

Most Read

1 Pure Group to open 8th facility in Suntec City
2 UOL wins full control of Marina Mandarin hotel, as UIC unit buys out OUE and others
3 Singapore 5th out of 6 Asean countries in growth of mobile payments use: PwC survey
4 At a glance: Taxes in Thailand
5 Ode to my alma mater
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_SGcbd_150419_1.jpg
Apr 15, 2019
Garage

More VCs pour into Asean, but await elusive exits

Apr 15, 2019
Opinion

Be discerning on funds' income payouts

Apr 15, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, UOL, ST Engineering, Heeton, YZJ Shipbuilding, NGSC

BT_20190415_KELUSFED15G2OL_3753686.jpg
Apr 15, 2019
Government & Economy

Wall St gives Fed a passing grade even as Trump continues to pressure Powell

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening