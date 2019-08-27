WhiteCoat partners Grab to boost digital healthcare delivery

DIGITAL healthcare provider WhiteCoat has partnered Grab to bolster its medication delivery services via GrabExpress – the ride-hailing firm’s courier and parcel delivery service.

This is in a bid to provide better healthcare support, as the partnership allows patients of WhiteCoat to receive their prescribed medication within 90 minutes after consulting a doctor via its mobile app, compared with the current average of three hours.

WhiteCoat CEO and co-founder Bryan Koh said: "Our collaboration with Grab will boost our capabilities by providing expedited and medication delivery to patients, so that they are able to obtain timely medical attention."

According to the statement, WhiteCoat’s collaboration with GrabExpress is in line with Grab’s vision to support local tech companies in Singapore.

Ronald Wong, GrabExpress Singapore head, added: “We continue to use our technology to serve the local community by bringing them closer to what matters to them, and helping them reach a better quality of life.”

WhiteCoat provides telemedicine services – which allow users of its mobile app to video call its general practitioners to obtain medical attention. The digital healthcare provider in April inked a partnership with AIA to become the insurer's exclusive telehealth provider for its corporate client base of 1.2 million employees and their dependants.