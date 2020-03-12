Wirecard to process Grab's e-wallet transactions for MSMEs

RIDE-HAILING firm Grab has inked a partnership with Wirecard which will see the German payments company process GrabPay e-wallet transactions and integrate it as a payment method for its merchants, Wirecard said on Wednesday.

The partnership targets micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and will initially cover the Philippine, Malaysia and Singapore markets.

Wirecard said it will process the transactions via its digital financial commerce platform and extend GrabPay to more merchants, expanding the acceptance of the mobile payment method.

The GrabPay e-wallet is currently accepted by over 600,000 merchants and small businesses in South-east Asia.