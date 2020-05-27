With VCs turning cautious, government's extra S$285m to catalyse startup funding timely

Get our introductory offer at only
THE government's decision to set aside S$285 million more to match private investments to promising startups will give the young companies a much-needed leg-up to tide them through the Covid-19 crisis, industry players said.
The risk-sharing move comes as venture capital...
