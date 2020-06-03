BEST DIGITAL NEWS START-UP, WAN-IFRA 2019 GOLD AWARD

XA Network partners Vertex, invests in fund

Wed, Jun 03, 2020 - 5:50 AM
Claudia Chong chongkmc@sph.com.sg @ClaudiaChongBT
3 -min read
Singapore

XA NETWORK, an angel investment circle made up of executives from global tech firms, has struck up a strategic partnership with Vertex Ventures and invested in Vertex's fourth South-east Asia and India fund, which closed at a record US$305 million.

XA will provide support...

