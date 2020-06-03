XA Network partners Vertex, invests in fund

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
XA NETWORK, an angel investment circle made up of executives from global tech firms, has struck up a strategic partnership with Vertex Ventures and invested in Vertex's fourth South-east Asia and India fund, which closed at a record US$305 million.
XA will provide support...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes