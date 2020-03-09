10 new Covid-19 cases, CNY dinner at Safra Jurong biggest cluster

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Monday that 10 new cases have been confirmed, of which six are linked to the Feb 15 dinner at Joy Garden restaurant.

It also said that short-term visitors must now pay for treatment.

With the 6 cases linked to the restaurant, the group which attended a private Chinese New Year dinner at Safra Jurong is now the largest Covid-19 cluster here, with a total of 36 confirmed cases.

Of the remaining four new cases, one is linked to the Life Church and Missions Singapore.

The rest are imported, which means that the patients got infected outside Singapore.

One of them was detected after undergoing a Covid swab test at the checkpoint, the first such case since enhanced screening measures were introduced at 11.59pm last Wednesday, on March 4.

With the latest numbers, Singapore has a total of 160 confirmed coronavirus cases.

Meanwhile, three more patients have recovered and been discharged, bringing the total number of those discharged to 93.

Of the 67 still in hospital, 10 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit, while the remaining are stable or improving.

The health ministry also said that since Saturday (March 7), tourists and other short-term-visit pass holders in Singapore have had to pay for Covid-19 treatment.

With the rising number of coranavirus cases globally, "we'll need to prioritise resources at hospitals", said an MOH spokesman at a media briefing.

Singapore will continue to waive the testing fees for this group of people.

"But if they're warded, they need to pay for their treatment", he added.

The Government will continue to pay in full for testing and treatment for Singapore residents and long-term pass holders for those admitted to public hospitals.

