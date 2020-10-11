10 new Covid-19 cases confirmed, none in the community

Get our introductory offer at only
[SINGAPORE] Ten new coronavirus cases were confirmed on Sunday (Oct 11), none from the community.
Seven of the cases were imported and placed on stay-home notices upon arrival here, said the Health Ministry (MOH).
This brings the total number of cases here to 57,876.
The...
