10 new Covid-19 cases confirmed, none in the community

Sun, Oct 11, 2020 - 3:31 PM
UPDATED Sun, Oct 11, 2020 - 10:47 PM

yq-moh1-201011.jpg
MOH reported 10 new Covid-19 cases, including seven imported cases, on Oct 11, 2020.
BT PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

[SINGAPORE] Ten new coronavirus cases were confirmed on Sunday (Oct 11), none from the community.

Seven of the cases were imported and placed on stay-home notices upon arrival here, said the Health Ministry (MOH).

This brings the total number of cases here to 57,876.

The...

