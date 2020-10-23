You are here

Home > Government & Economy

10 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

Fri, Oct 23, 2020 - 4:03 PM

rk_covid-sg_231020.jpg
There were 10 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Friday noon (Oct 23), taking Singapore's total to 57,951.
ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

[SINGAPORE] There were 10 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Friday noon (Oct 23), taking Singapore's total to 57,951.

All were imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

No community cases were reported.

More details will be...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Euro zone business activity contracts in Oct as Covid-19 resurges

Gold up on stimulus optimism; strong USD caps gains

Parti Liyani case: Chief Justice allows probe into prosecutors

Singapore narrows inflation outlook range; core inflation at -0.1% in Sept

Singapore, Germany to set up reciprocal green lane

Malaysia may proclaim 'economic emergency' to avert snap polls amid pandemic: sources

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 23, 2020 04:33 PM
Companies & Markets

Nanofilm's IPO shares priced at $2.59, promising market cap of S$1.7b

NANOFILM Technologies, the spin-off company of Nanyang Technological University (NTU) on Friday lodged its final...

Oct 23, 2020 04:27 PM
Banking & Finance

Stars are aligned for cheap hedging costs to drive yen gains

[NEW YORK] It's been getting cheaper for Japanese investors to hedge their foreign-exchange risk and that has the...

Oct 23, 2020 04:25 PM
Life & Culture

250 allowed at MMA show as fans return in Singapore

[SINGAPORE] Singapore will allow fans at a sports event for the first time in months when limited numbers attend a...

Oct 23, 2020 04:25 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks end the week on a positive note

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares finished Friday with gains as traders keep tabs on US stimulus talks, while the last...

Oct 23, 2020 04:20 PM
Government & Economy

Euro zone business activity contracts in Oct as Covid-19 resurges

[LONDON] Euro zone economic activity has slipped back into decline this month as renewed restrictions to control the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: DBS says Bukit Sembawang land bank undervalued, initiates with 'buy'

WeWork default is a real possibility, warns Fitch Ratings

Consulting firms facing remake as crisis hits demand for their services

Singapore narrows inflation outlook range; core inflation at -0.1% in Sept

Stocks to watch: Mapletree Commercial Trust, iFast, Straits Trading, Chip Eng Seng

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for