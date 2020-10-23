10 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

Get our introductory offer at only
[SINGAPORE] There were 10 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Friday noon (Oct 23), taking Singapore's total to 57,951.
All were imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.
No community cases were reported.
More details will be...
