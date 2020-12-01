You are here

10 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, eight of them imported

Tue, Dec 01, 2020 - 4:12 PM

There were 10 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Tuesday (Dec 1 ) noon, taking Singapore's total to 58,228.
[SINGAPORE] There were 10 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Tuesday (Dec 1 ) noon, taking Singapore's total to 58,228.

These included eight imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

One case from a...

